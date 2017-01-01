A New Way to Travel
Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco, CA
Entourage is a mobile peer-to-peer application designed to help tourists create personalized tours and experiences with locals living in these destinations. Visiting a new place should not be daunting, and we're here to help realize that goal!
We are four college students who found traditional tour experiences on college campuses, museums, landmarks, and foreign cities unable to make us feel as engaged with our surroundings as we wanted to be. We wanted tours designed specifically for our needs and interests while also being flexible enough to schedule on a whim with tour guides who could relate to our experiences.
Entourage helps tourists specify what type of experience they're seeking and then matches them with locals who could best meet those needs. Besides changing the travel and tour experience, we are empowering local residents by giving them, not tour companies the key to their local tour economy.
We are excited to open our platform in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle initially.
Space Needle - Seattle, WA
Walt Disney Concert Hall - Los Angeles, CA
One World Trade Center - New York City, NY
