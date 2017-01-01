We are four college students who found traditional tour experiences on college campuses, museums, landmarks, and foreign cities unable to make us feel as engaged with our surroundings as we wanted to be. We wanted tours designed specifically for our needs and interests while also being flexible enough to schedule on a whim with tour guides who could relate to our experiences.





Entourage helps tourists specify what type of experience they're seeking and then matches them with locals who could best meet those needs. Besides changing the travel and tour experience, we are empowering local residents by giving them, not tour companies the key to their local tour economy.







